Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan demits office due to his election as Vice-President: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
