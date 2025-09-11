Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge functions of the Governor of Maharashtra: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:11 IST
