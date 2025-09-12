Congress cadres, citizens can compel 'vote thieves' to vacate throne: Rahul Gandhi at party event in Gujarat's Junagadh.
PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress cadres, citizens can compel 'vote thieves' to vacate throne: Rahul Gandhi at party event in Gujarat's Junagadh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Call to Arms: Combat 'Vote Chori' and Reclaim Democracy
Supreme Court to Hear Shocking Allegations of Police Brutality in Gujarat
Spreading Cleanliness: Gujarat's Creative Approach with 'Hu Alag Chhu'
Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown
Dabang Delhi KC Dominates Gujarat Giants in PKL Showdown