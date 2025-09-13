Northeast suffered heavily due to vote bank politics: PM Modi addresses public rally virtually in Mizoram.
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 13-09-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 10:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Northeast suffered heavily due to vote bank politics: PM Modi addresses public rally virtually in Mizoram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northeast
- PM Modi
- Mizoram
- vote bank
- politics
- development
- virtual rally
- progress
- policies
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Centre working for development of Northeast for last 11 years, region now India's growth engine: Modi in Mizoram.
Clash of Protocols: Rahul Gandhi and Minister Dinesh Singh Spar at Development Meet
Vijay's 'I Am Coming' Tour: A New Era in Tamil Nadu Politics?
PM arrives in Aizawl; to launch Bairabi-Sairang railway line, other development projects.
Historic Visit: PM Modi to Unveil Mega Development Projects in Manipur