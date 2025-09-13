During Op Sindoor, our soldiers taught lesson to those sponsoring terror; 'Made in India' weapons played major role: PM.
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
During Op Sindoor, our soldiers taught lesson to those sponsoring terror; 'Made in India' weapons played major role: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Manipur Visit: Rain and Resilience Amidst Preparations
Nepal's Political Shakeup: First Female Prime Minister Takes the Helm
Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes the Helm
Tensions Soar as US Pledges NATO Defense Amidst Russian Drone Allegations
Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Leads Amidst Crisis