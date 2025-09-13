PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 17 projects worth around Rs 1,200 crore from Manipur's Imphal.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:39 IST
- Country:
- India
