Imphal is city of opportunities, I see it among those places that will accelerate pace of India's development: PM.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Imphal is city of opportunities, I see it among those places that will accelerate pace of India's development: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Women of Manipur at forefront of state's economic growth: PM Modi at Imphal rally.
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Mega Infrastructure Projects in Manipur
Protests Erupt Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's Imphal Visit
Bhubaneswar Set to Host Historic Asian Table Tennis Championship
Nepal's Political Shakeup: First Female Prime Minister Takes the Helm