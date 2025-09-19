Federal judge in Florida tosses President Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against New York Times, reports AP.
PTI | Tampa | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:35 IST
Federal judge in Florida tosses President Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against New York Times, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Gender Ideology Grant Policy
Federal Judge Dismisses Trump's $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit
Andhra Pradesh Police Accused of Intimidation: Press Freedom at Risk
Trial Unfolds: The Plot to Assassinate Trump at Florida Golf Course
Press Freedom Under Fire: The ABC-Kimmel Controversy