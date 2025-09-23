Singer Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains taken for final journey to cremation site near Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:12 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Highway Blockade in Assam Over Zubeen Garg's Cremation Site
Campus Unrest at Tezpur University Over Tribute to Singer Zubeen Garg
Teeing Off with Tribute: Ryder Cup's Emotional Beginning
Second postmortem of Zubeen Garg's body to be conducted on Tuesday at Guwahati hospital following demand from a section of people: Assam CM.
Tribute to a Fallen Braveheart: Major Apraant Raunaq Singh's Ultimate Sacrifice