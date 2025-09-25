SC allows Ramleela festivities in school ground in UP's Ferozabad subject to condition that no inconvenience is caused to students.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:46 IST
- Country:
- India
SC allows Ramleela festivities in school ground in UP's Ferozabad subject to condition that no inconvenience is caused to students.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC stays Allahabad HC order which barred holding of Ramleela festivities in school ground in Ferozabad district.
RPT-Trump's immigration curbs make Indian students rethink the American Dream
Trump's H-1B Policy Alters Path for Indian Students
Lookout circular issued against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of harassing 17 students in a private institute: Delhi Police.
NDMC's Dual MoUs: Boosting Scientific and Career Prospects for Students