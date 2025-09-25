Defence Ministry inks Rs 62,370 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to procure 97 Tejas jets for Indian Air Force.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Deliveries of jets will start in 2027-28: Govt after inking contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for procurement of 97 Tejas jets.
