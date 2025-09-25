Left Menu

Paris court rules that former President Nicolas Sarkozy will have to go to prison even if he appeals, reports AP.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:10 IST
Paris court rules that former President Nicolas Sarkozy will have to go to prison even if he appeals, reports AP.

Paris court rules that former President Nicolas Sarkozy will have to go to prison even if he appeals, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Steel Surge: BMW Ventures Ltd IPO Gains Momentum

Steel Surge: BMW Ventures Ltd IPO Gains Momentum

 India
2
World News Roundup: Drones, Everest, and Political Shifts

World News Roundup: Drones, Everest, and Political Shifts

 Global
3
Indian Team Faces Challenge as Reddy's Injury Strikes Before Women's World Cup

Indian Team Faces Challenge as Reddy's Injury Strikes Before Women's World C...

 Global
4
U.S. News Digest: Trade Talks, H-1B Visa Controversy, and Autism Concerns

U.S. News Digest: Trade Talks, H-1B Visa Controversy, and Autism Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025