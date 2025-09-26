India's forex reserves drop by USD 396 million to USD 702.57 billion for the week ended September 19, says RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:11 IST
India's forex reserves drop by USD 396 million to USD 702.57 billion for the week ended September 19, says RBI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- forex
- reserves
- RBI
- foreign exchange
- economy
- economic strategy
- September 19
- billion
- USD
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Botswana's Shimmering Economy Dims as Diamond Output Declines
Spain's Economy Outpaces Eurozone: A Surging Success Story
Impending U.S. Government Shutdown Threatens Financial Markets and Economy
U.S. Economy Surges in Q2, Fueled by Consumer and Business Investment
Amit Shah Calls for Indian Banks to Aim for Global Top Ten as Economy Accelerates