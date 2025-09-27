Left Menu

Iran's president calls the expected 'snapback' of UN sanctions 'unfair, unjust and illegal', reports AP.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 27-09-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 03:07 IST
Iran's president calls the expected 'snapback' of UN sanctions 'unfair, unjust and illegal', reports AP.

Iran's president calls the expected 'snapback' of UN sanctions 'unfair, unjust and illegal', reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Chip Off the Old Block

Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Chip Off the Old Block

 Global
2
Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controversy

Trump Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files Amid Epstein Document Controver...

 Global
3
Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

Trump Calls for Dismissal of Microsoft's Global Affairs President

 Global
4
Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

Trump Administration Challenges Birthright Citizenship in Supreme Court

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025