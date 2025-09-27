Every individual has right to express emotions. I won't stop anyone as long as it’s not disrespectful: Agha.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:39 IST
Every individual has right to express emotions. I won't stop anyone as long as it's not disrespectful: Agha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Agha
- free speech
- expression
- respect
- emotions
- right
- balance
- censorship
- discourse
- society
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AFSPA Extension in Assam: Balancing Security and Human Rights
Indian Shooters Shine Bright at ISSF Junior World Cup
UN Rights Office Lists 158 Firms Linked to Israeli Settlement Activities
New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance
UN Expert Warns Mali Against ICC Withdrawal, Citing Justice and Victims’ Rights