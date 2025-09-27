TN CM announces Commission of Inquiry to be led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe into Vijay rally stampede deaths.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:16 IST
- Country:
- India
TN CM announces Commission of Inquiry to be led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe into Vijay rally stampede deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Unfolds: Stampede at Actor-Politician Vijay's Rally Claims Lives
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign
Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns
Tragedy at Vijay's Rally: Stampede Claims 36 Lives
Tragedy Unfolds at Vijay's Political Rally in Tamil Nadu