Truth about stampede will come out soon, says actor Vijay.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Truth about stampede will come out soon, says actor Vijay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- stampede
- truth
- actor
- transparency
- public assurance
- facts
- revealed
- concern
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World Bank launches blockchain-based FundsChain to boost aid transparency
SEC's Shift to Semi-Annual Reporting: A Transparency Issue or Business Evolution?
Karnataka's Unified Land Acquisition System Ushers in Transparency and Efficiency
CM Dhami Champions Cleanliness and Transparency Initiatives in Uttarakhand
Tripura Chief Minister Celebrates Job Boost with Transparency