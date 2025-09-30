Stampede: TN govt shows videos of TVK cadres breaking cordon and running in Karur.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Stampede: TN govt shows videos of TVK cadres breaking cordon and running in Karur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Faces 'Wet Drought' Crisis: Government Promises Aid Amid Heavy Rains
U.S. Dollar Stability Faces Challenge Amid Government Shutdown Worries
Government Maintains Status Quo on Small Savings Schemes Interest Rates
Forgery Unveiled in Ballia: Two Government Officials Under Scrutiny
Markets Brace for US Government Shutdown