PM Narendra Modi releases special postage stamp, coin to commemorate 100 years of RSS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:19 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi releases special postage stamp, coin to commemorate 100 years of RSS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- RSS
- stamp
- coin
- centenary
- India
- commemoration
- heritage
- celebration
- history
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Ram Nath Kovind: A Tribute to India's Former President
LG Electronics India Sets IPO Price, Prepares for Stock Market Debut
RSS believes in 'One India, Great India', yet post-Independence, attempts were made to prevent it from joining national mainstream: PM Modi.
India's First AI-Powered Talent Platform: Impacteers Revolutionizes Career Development
PowerSchool Expands India Footprint with New Chennai Centre of Excellence