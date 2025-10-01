No proposal to levy any charge on UPI transactions: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:29 IST
No proposal to levy any charge on UPI transactions: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Digital Phone Locks
Justice Advances: Charges Framed in 2006 Malegaon Blasts Case
Military court in Congo convicts former President Joseph Kabila of treason and other charges and sentences him to death, reports AP.
Charges Filed for Alleged Incitement via Adityanath Image
Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Passport Riddle Amidst Looming Charges