Israel's Netanyahu says hopes to announce release of all hostages from Gaza 'in the coming days,' as talks move to Egypt, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:54 IST
