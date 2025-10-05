India 247 all out against Pakistan in their ICC Women's World Cup match in Colombo.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:14 IST
India 247 all out against Pakistan in their ICC Women's World Cup match in Colombo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Electrifying Women's Cricket Contest: India vs. Pakistan World Cup Clash
Tense Rivalry: India-Pakistan Skipper Spat at Women's Cricket World Cup
Asia Cup Fallout: India's Women's Cricket Team Prepares for World Cup Showdown with Pakistan
Unyielding Dominance: India-Pakistan Women's Cricket Showdown
Tensions Rise: No Handshakes in Women's World Cup India vs Pakistan Showdown