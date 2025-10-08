For us, nothing is more important than the safety and security of our nation and its citizens: PM Modi.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
For us, nothing is more important than the safety and security of our nation and its citizens: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Launches Largest Government-Owned Marine Slipway Cradle
Rescue Mission: Jharkhand Government's Swift Action Frees Tribal Women from Tamil Nadu Textile Company
Tamil Nadu Government Cracks Down on Contaminated Cough Syrup Manufacturer
ECP Sets Date for Punjab Local Government Elections Amidst Delimitation Process
Futures Climb Amid AI Euphoria and Government Uncertainty