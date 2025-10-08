India has vibrant fintech ecosystem, home to close to 10,00 entities in sector, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at Global Fintech Fest.
08-10-2025
India has vibrant fintech ecosystem, home to close to 10,000 entities in sector, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at Global Fintech Fest.
Digital frauds are increasingly becoming a problem for us, says RBI Governor Malhotra.
RBI Governor Advocates for Inclusive Fintech Innovations
Fintech industry made possible to deliver financial services at scale and affordable cost: RBI Governor.
AI holds potential to fundamentally enhance next generation of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI): RBI Governor.