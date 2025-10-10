Infiltrators in voter list become part of the political process of the country, it's like polluting the spirit of the Constitution: Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Amit Shah Advocates Voter List Integrity Amid Infiltration Concerns
Right to vote should be only available to those who are citizens of this country: Home Minister Amit Shah.
We will follow the detect, delete and deport process for infiltrators: Home Minister Amit Shah.
No one should interfere in the SIR exercise as it is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission: Amit Shah.
If anyone in the world who wants to come here is allowed to do so, our country will become a dharamshala: Home Minister Amit Shah.