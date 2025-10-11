4 dead and several others injured in shooting after homecoming football game in Mississippi town, official says, reports AP.
PTI | Heidelberg | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:24 IST
4 dead and several others injured in shooting after homecoming football game in Mississippi town, official says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mississippi
- shooting
- homecoming
- football
- game
- fatalities
- injuries
- investigation
- community
- mourning
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes After Mississippi Delta Homecoming Game
Global Sports Highlights: NBA's Macau Games, Soccer Tensions, and More
Trump's Game-Changer on U.S. Drug Prices
New Electricity Amendment Bill: A Game Changer for India's Power Sector
Google's Landmark Investment in Andhra Pradesh: A $10 Billion Gamechanger