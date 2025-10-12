Kenya's Alex Matata wins men's elite race at Delhi Half Marathon.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 07:58 IST
Kenya's Alex Matata wins men's elite race at Delhi Half Marathon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenya
- Alex Matata
- Delhi
- Half Marathon
- men's elite
- race
- athletics
- endurance
- competition
- victory
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports Roundup: Key Injuries and Debuts in the World of Athletics
Record-Breaking Feats at National Junior Athletics Championships
Pharma Firms Race for U.S. Deals After Pfizer's Pledge
Putin's Acknowledgment of Nuclear Arms Race
UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortality