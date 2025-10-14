Chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district gutted in fire: Officials.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district gutted in fire: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Systematic discrimination against officer to demoralise him and damage his career: Rahul Gandhi on Haryana IPS officer's suicide.
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved
Blaze Erupts at Thane's Plastic Factory
Trailblazers of Innovation: Nobel Prize Awarded for Economic Insights
Ukrainian Drones Strike in Crimea: Oil Terminal Ablaze