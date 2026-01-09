Left Menu

Crisis Averted: ONGC’s Relentless Effort to Control Gas Well Blaze

ONGC's crisis management team has managed to clear the majority of debris at the site of a gas well blowout blaze in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, advancing efforts to cap the well. The company emphasizes safety, community protection, and environmental conservation as they work towards subduing the flames.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported significant progress in its efforts to rein in a raging fire at the Mori-5 gas well, following a blowout near Mori and Irusumanda villages in Andhra Pradesh. The crisis management team has cleared most of the debris, paving the way for capping operations.

Despite the fire slightly diminishing, it continues to burn, marking the fifth consecutive day of flames. ONGC collaborates closely with local administration to ensure safety and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the operation. A continuous water blanket aids in maintaining safety around the wellhead.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey and emphasized expediting compensation for affected farmers. ONGC's senior management oversees operations, with all equipment mobilized to cap the well, while local communities resume normalcy amid improved conditions.

