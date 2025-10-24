Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh bus fire: 12 people killed, say police.

PTI | Kurnool | Updated: 24-10-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 07:49 IST
Andhra Pradesh bus fire: 12 people killed, say police.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh bus fire: 12 people killed, say police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-UK government stands by its pledge on income tax, minister says

UPDATE 1-UK government stands by its pledge on income tax, minister says

 Global
2
Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

 India
3
Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at poll rally in Samastipur.

Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at po...

 India
4
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025