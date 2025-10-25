NDA govt is progressive; always brings so many reforms for common man's benefit: Andhra CM Naidu to PTI.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:53 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Foundation stone for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's 7.3 MTPA steel plant in Andhra Pradesh next month: CM Naidu to PTI.
This decade belongs to PM Modi; that means automatically it belongs to Indians: AP CM Naidu tells PTI.