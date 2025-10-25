Rahul Gandhi can not protect infiltrators by taking out 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra', claims Amit Shah at Khagaria poll rally.
PTI | Khagaria | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi can not protect infiltrators by taking out 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra', claims Amit Shah at Khagaria poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Politics: Siddaramaiah's Full Term Assured Amidst Speculation
Congress Accuses BJP of Endangering Mumbai with Divisive Politics
Text Scandals Shake U.S. Politics: Racism, Antisemitism, and Violence in Leaked Messages
Czech Politics: ANO's Budget Balancing Act
Opposition parties want to form govt in Bihar with help of infiltrators, alleges BJP chief J P Nadda at intellectuals' gathering in Hajipur.