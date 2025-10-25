India beat Australia by nine wickets in third ODI in Sydney but lose three-match series 1-2.
PTI | Sydney | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:44 IST
India beat Australia by nine wickets in third ODI in Sydney but lose three-match series 1-2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Catherine Connolly's Landslide Victory as Irish President
Engaged Audiences: The True Victory for Filmmakers
Bengaluru Torpedoes Soar to Victory Against Ahmedabad Defenders
Catherine Connolly Poised for Historic Presidential Victory in Ireland
Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match