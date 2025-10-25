Police raid liquor party at farmhouse in Ahmedabad; 13 African nationals and bootleggers among 20 people arrested: Official.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Police raid liquor party at farmhouse in Ahmedabad; 13 African nationals and bootleggers among 20 people arrested: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Leader's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Tejgarhi Incident
Farmhouse Party Raid in Gujarat: 20 Arrested for Liquor Consumption
Intoxicated Fan Arrested for Trespassing Actor Dileep's Residence
Man Arrested After Allegedly Endangering Woman in Car Incident
Gold Scandal Unfolds in Kerala: High-Profile Arrests and Allegations