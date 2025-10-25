Left Menu

PM Modi restored Nalanda University's glory, now even '100 Bakhtiyar Khaljis' can't destroy the centre of learning: Amit Shah in Bihar.

PTI | Biharsharif | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:45 IST
PM Modi restored Nalanda University's glory, now even '100 Bakhtiyar Khaljis' can't destroy the centre of learning: Amit Shah in Bihar.
  • Country:
  • India

PM Modi restored Nalanda University's glory, now even '100 Bakhtiyar Khaljis' can't destroy the centre of learning: Amit Shah in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025