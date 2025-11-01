This election for future of Bihar, fight between development and 'jungle raj': Amit Shah in virtual address to Gopalganj rally.
PTI | Gopalganj | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
