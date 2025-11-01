They divided people, went to war, but couldn't divert attention from real issues, so stealing votes: Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP in Bihar.
PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
They divided people, went to war, but couldn't divert attention from real issues, so stealing votes: Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada Rallies Behind Blue Jays Amid Political Tensions
Political Tensions Heat Up Amidst Claims and Cultural Contexts in Assam
Nexperia Resumes Shipments Amidst Geopolitical Tensions: Impact on Auto Sector
Kharge Calls for RSS Ban Amidst Political Tensions
Raid Controversy in Nuapada Sparks Political Tensions