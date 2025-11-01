Rahul Gandhi's yatra was aimed at protecting infiltrators: Shah in virtual address to Samastipur rally.
PTI | Samastipur | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi's yatra was aimed at protecting infiltrators: Shah in virtual address to Samastipur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mass Rally in Novi Sad Demands Accountability Over Train Station Tragedy
This election for future of Bihar, fight between development and 'jungle raj': Amit Shah in virtual address to Gopalganj rally.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Rallying Cry: Defend Kannada Amidst Federal Neglect and Linguistic Impositions
All closed sugar mills in Bihar will be made operational in next 5 years: Shah in address to Gopalganj rally.
RJD nominated late gangster Shahabuddin's son, which shows it wants to bring back jungle raj in Bihar, claims Nadda at Siwan rally.