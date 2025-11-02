PM Modi not only afraid of Trump, but also controlled by select industrialists, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.
PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi not only afraid of Trump, but also controlled by select industrialists, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DK Shivakumar Rallies Bihar Community in Bengaluru Ahead of Assembly Polls
Modi's Patna Roadshow: Rallying Support for NDA in Bihar Elections
Contentious Allegations: BJP MLA Hansraj Facing Heat in Chamba
Political Maneuvering: Rally, Controversies, and Allegations in Indian Politics
Political Tensions Surge as Bihar Heads to Polls