India win toss and opt to bowl against Australia in third T20 International in Hobart.
PTI | Hobart | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:20 IST
India win toss and opt to bowl against Australia in third T20 International in Hobart.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports Headlines: Thrills, Trades, and Historic Moments
Haryana Sports Festival: From Grassroots to Global Podium
Sundar's Stunning Knock Levels Series in Hobart
South Africa win toss and opt to field against India in ICC Women's World Cup final.
Epic Sports Weekend: Dodgers Make History, NFL Trades, and More