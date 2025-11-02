No govt could scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, but I gave a guarantee and did it: Modi in Bihar's Arrah.
PTI | Arrah | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:48 IST
No govt could scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, but I gave a guarantee and did it: Modi in Bihar's Arrah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
