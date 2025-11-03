Through RDI Fund, we are making available capital for high risk and high impact research: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Through RDI Fund, we are making available capital for high risk and high impact research: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Spearheads Science and Tech Revolution: Modi's Vision Unveiled
Historic Triumph: Indian Women's Cricket Team Clinches First World Cup
India's Women Cricketers Turn Dreams into Reality with Historic World Cup Win
Victory Roar: Indian Women Secure Historic ICC World Cup Win
India's Women Cricketers Make History with World Cup Triumph