People from Mithila, Koshi, Tirhut need not go to Patna, Delhi for treatment, they will get facilities at AIIMS-Darbhanga: Amit Shah.
PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:04 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
