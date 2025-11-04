Nitish Kumar has turned youth of Bihar into labourers, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Aurangabad.
CM Nitish, PM Modi say they want to change Bihar; they have in fact changed Bihar and made state's youth labourers, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
If we form govt in Bihar, it will be a govt for all, not for any particular caste: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Begusarai.
