Left Menu

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:14 IST
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Pushes Draft for UN Stabilisation Force in Gaza

US Pushes Draft for UN Stabilisation Force in Gaza

 Global
2
Canada's Bold Budget: Navigating Fiscal Challenges Amidst Economic Shifts

Canada's Bold Budget: Navigating Fiscal Challenges Amidst Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

 Global
4
Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

 Zimbabwe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025