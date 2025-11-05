Systematic method adopted by PM, EC to 'kill' Constitution and Indian democracy, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Systematic method adopted by PM, EC to 'kill' Constitution and Indian democracy, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts: Casteist Remarks Ignite Political Tensions
Rahul's vote manipulation allegation unfounded, zero appeals against electoral rolls in Haryana: Election Commission source.
FBI's Internal Turmoil: A Personnel Purge Amid Political Tensions
West Bengal's Exhaustive Voter Roll Update Sparked by Political Tensions
Mamata Banerjee Leads Massive Protest Against Election Commission’s SIR in West Bengal