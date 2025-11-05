Rahul Gandhi trying to create anarchy by demanding reservations in defence forces, alleges Rajnath Singh at Bihar rally.
PTI | Jamui | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
