Voting begins for 121 seats in first phase of Bihar assembly elections, amid tight security arrangements: Official.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 07:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Voting begins for 121 seats in first phase of Bihar assembly elections, amid tight security arrangements: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar Assembly elections
- voting
- candidates
- security
- political
- phase one
- polls
- Bihar
- elections
- seats
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Czech Republic's Political Shift: Far-Right Alliance Takes Shape
Vi Lyles Re-Elected: Navigating Charlotte's Safety Concerns Amid Political Dynamics
Trump's Shutdown Standoff: Impact and Political Maneuvers
Vote Theft Allegations Shake Haryana Polls
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Systematic 'Vote Chori' Ahead of Bihar Polls