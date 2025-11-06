Why Congress 'naamdar' photos missing from RJD posters, asks PM in apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Why Congress 'naamdar' photos missing from RJD posters, asks PM in apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
People say Congress 'naamdar' was reluctant to come to Bihar, he was forcibly brought here, claims PM in apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.
Vi Lyles Re-Elected: Navigating Charlotte's Safety Concerns Amid Political Dynamics
Prime Minister Modi Engages with Syro-Malabar Church Leaders
Prime Minister Takaichi's Diplomatic Balancing Act
Democrats Seize Early Wins: A Shift in Political Dynamics