Wherever NDA contests elections, they indulge in 'vote chori', alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar's Purnea.
PTI | Purnea | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
